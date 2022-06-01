Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $104.21

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.21.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.05. 4,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

