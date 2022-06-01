Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $104.21

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.21.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.05. 4,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.90.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
