Brokerages Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $102.71

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.