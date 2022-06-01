Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target at $71.83

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $14,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.68. 4,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,893. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.