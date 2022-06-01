Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $41.80

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 460,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,296. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,395,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,232 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,562,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,233 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.