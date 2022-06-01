Brokerages Set Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target at $20.90

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale raised their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373,390. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

