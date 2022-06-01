Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $12.72

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Traeger by 1,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,269 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,579. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $549.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

