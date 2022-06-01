Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $12.72

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

COOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Traeger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. 960,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $549.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Traeger has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

