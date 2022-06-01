Brokerages Set Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) PT at $57.90

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. 1,000,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,534,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

