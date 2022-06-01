BSCView Market Capitalization Reaches $37,573.73 (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. BSCView has a total market cap of $37,573.73 and $71.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 659.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.08 or 0.10439412 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00456455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

