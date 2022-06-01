Burency (BUY) Market Cap Achieves $1.10 Million

Burency (BUY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Burency has a market cap of $1.10 million and $29,641.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burency has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

