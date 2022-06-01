BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE BWXT traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $141,119 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.