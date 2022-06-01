ByteNext Achieves Market Cap of $336,248.78 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. ByteNext has a total market cap of $336,248.78 and $10,479.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 226.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.13 or 0.05321749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.00456865 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00032390 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008528 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

