Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 22981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$41.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.37.

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

