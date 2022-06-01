CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) is set to release its 3/31/2022 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $952.02 million for the quarter.
NYSE:CAE opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. CAE has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CAE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAE by 31.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in CAE by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 585,122 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
