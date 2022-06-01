CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Short Interest Update

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CAE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CAE by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:CAE traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 84,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,397. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

