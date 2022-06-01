CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CAE by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,482,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $58,679,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CAE by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,119,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 219,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

