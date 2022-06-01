California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up to $43.67

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.67, but opened at $45.85. California Resources shares last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $24,722,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

