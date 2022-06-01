Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.