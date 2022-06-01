Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Camellia stock opened at GBX 6,500 ($82.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,010.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,405.74. Camellia has a 1-year low of GBX 5,800 ($73.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,347 ($92.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £179.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50.
Camellia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.