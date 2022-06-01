Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 102 Per Share

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Camellia’s previous dividend of $44.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Camellia stock opened at GBX 6,500 ($82.24) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,010.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,405.74. Camellia has a 1-year low of GBX 5,800 ($73.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,347 ($92.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £179.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.50.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

