Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,261,960 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 3.84% of GDS worth $338,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $81.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

