Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.71 Billion Holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Sportradar Group accounts for 1.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.33% of Sportradar Group worth $1,714,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

