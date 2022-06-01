Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.92% of Dollar Tree worth $606,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 86,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 9.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.39.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.