Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 293,433 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,941,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 293,433 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $993,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.46. 50,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,628. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.