Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 411,644 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 411,644 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $440,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

