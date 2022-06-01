Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,310,805 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,370,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,310,805 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $505,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 712,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,477,004. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $292.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

