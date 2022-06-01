Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,267,096 shares.The stock last traded at $68.30 and had previously closed at $66.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,089,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,198,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

