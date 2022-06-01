Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 5,089,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.53.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $333,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

