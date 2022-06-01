CargoX Trading Up 1.6% This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $22.38 million and approximately $79,172.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CargoX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,145.06 or 0.99897689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001605 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

