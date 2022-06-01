Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 80,036 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

