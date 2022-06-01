Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,468 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.72. 5,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

