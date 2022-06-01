Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,818,000 after buying an additional 445,437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after buying an additional 1,031,132 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,065,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,820. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

