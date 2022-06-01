Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 5,183 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,597. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

