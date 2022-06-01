Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 157,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 20,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,321. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47.

