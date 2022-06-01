Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.25. The company had a trading volume of 221,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,431,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

