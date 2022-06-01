Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 177,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CLSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

