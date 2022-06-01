Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Down 22.8% in May

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 177,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CLSN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
About Celsion
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
