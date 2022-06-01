Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Celsion has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,110.80% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsion will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

