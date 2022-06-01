Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CETX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CETX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

