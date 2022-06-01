Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.32.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.57. 446,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,455,152. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

