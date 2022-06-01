Century Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:CYFL)

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYFL opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Century Financial has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95.
About Century Financial (Get Rating)
