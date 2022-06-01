Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Update

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 128.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 290.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after acquiring an additional 232,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 13.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.90. 306,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,208. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

