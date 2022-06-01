ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.56 Million (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $487,241.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,544% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars.

