Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares during the period. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

