Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

