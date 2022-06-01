Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CHMG stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.