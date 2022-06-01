Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.72%.

In other news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

