China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE COE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,656. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.52. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

China Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

