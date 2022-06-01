Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 7,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.13. 1,669,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,875. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 431.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

