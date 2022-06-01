Chris Kenny Sells 9,700 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,457,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587,771. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after buying an additional 334,272 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

