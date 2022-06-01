Clearline Capital LP Buys New Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.30% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,559,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,489,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $334,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,381 shares of company stock worth $1,830,226. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.43. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%.

About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

