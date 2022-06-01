Clearline Capital LP Invests $961,000 in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Gores Guggenheim at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at about $19,506,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at about $14,588,000. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $10,220,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGPI stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

