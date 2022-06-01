Clearline Capital LP Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HOG. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.